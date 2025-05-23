25 Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Movie Releases of All Time

Memorial Day Weekend is not only the unofficial start of summer, but it also signals the beginning of summer blockbuster movies in theaters.

We recently looked back at movies released on Memorial Day weekend through the years and found the highest-grossing titles. Not only that, but we also noticed some interesting trends.

It may come as no surprise, but Memorial Day weekend is huge for sequels. One franchise landed three releases in the Top 25.

The highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend release came up just three years ago, besting a record set in 2007 by Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Tom Cruise is a big deal on Memorial Day weekend. At least three movies featuring the actor landed in the Top 25 highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend releases.

Here is a look at the Top 25 highest-grossing movies ever released during Memorial Day weekend.

(NOTE: "Gross" refers to the amount generated the year the movie was released. "Total gross" accounts for how much has been generated every year since the movie was released.)

(Numbers from Box Office Mojo are current as of May 20, 2025.) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll