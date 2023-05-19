10 Famous Movie and TV Locations You Can Stay In

There’s no doubt that our favorite movies and TV shows play an important role in our lives. We talk about them with our friends, their jokes influence our own sense of humor, and we refer to the characters as if they were actual people in our lives. In fact, they may even influence where we go on vacation. Believe it or not, there are plenty of iconic filming locations that operate as hotels or short-term rentals — giving you the opportunity to fully immerse yourself into the world of a beloved movie or TV series.

Whether you wish to relax at Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin from Avengers: Endgame or live it up on the beach like Reese Witherspoon’s character in HBO’s Big Little Lies, these lodgings provide movie and TV-lovers with a one-of-a-kind experience. Some are surprisingly wallet-friendly, while others cost a pretty penny — but there’s a wide range of stays to suit every budget. Now, re-enacting your favorite scenes with your friends or family members? That’s entirely up to you. Still, you’ll want to be sure to bring a reliable camera so you can capture your own memories you make in the noteworthy space.

Below, discover all of the unique Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts, and hotels that served as the backdrop for some incredibly popular movies and TV shows. It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation — keep in mind that many of these recognizable locales book out far in advance. Which one of these filming locations do you want to stay at first?

