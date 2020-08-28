The 12 Wildest Movie Urban Legends

Urban legends exist in all corners of our culture. What’s the deal with Area 51? Is Bigfoot real? But you may not know that these rumors and myths extend to the realm of moviemaking. All sorts of conspiracy theories can be connected back to movies. Some are lighthearted, others are dark, and a select few just happen to be true. Here are 12 well-known films with urban legends you have to read to believe… Or not. It’s up to you.

Gallery — Movie Franchises That Recast Major Roles: