MoviePass, the controversial ticket company that many believe is too good to be true, has just lowered its prices again for a limited time to lure in new subscribers. While subscribers would normally get to see a movie a day for a monthly fee of just under $10, now those who sign up starting today will only be paying $6.95 a month for an annual subscription.

MoviePass has attracted millions of new subscribers since slashing its prices down from $50/month last summer, and continues to try to make itself an essential part of the moviegoing experience. But some people and companies are a little wary of the service, and many believe that it’s now operating under a large amount of debt, as the company pays theaters full price for each ticket a subscriber uses their card to buy. MoviePass says it’s selling a lot of its user data to a few third-party companies, and the company got into trouble recently for apparently tracking users through their apps even when outside of the theater, a feature the company quickly disabled. MoviePass is also attempting to make itself into a distributor, partnering with The Orchard to buy American Animals out of the Sundance Film Festival.