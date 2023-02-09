Famous Movies That Got a 0 Rotten Tomatoes Score

In one of the most memorable scenes in Jordan Peele’s Nope, O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) sits with his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) on the porch of their house. O.J. has just seen something he does not understand — possibly a real-life UFO. He reflects on this surreal turn of events as he gazes out at the family’s horse ranch.

“What’s a bad miracle?” O.J. asks. “They got a word for that?”

Emerald can’t think of one, and there may not be one. But we can all think of examples of bad miracles in the real world. Like the 20 movies on the last below, for example. They have each accomplished a rare and extremely difficult feat: They received many reviews on the aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes — dozens in some cases — without a single positive one.

Name just about any infamously bad movie — the ones that pop up over and over on every respectable list of the worst films ever made — and odds are it has at least one good review. Troll 2? It’s only got one positive piece — but it’s got one. Mac and Me? It’s got two good reviews. The Room? It’s got a 26 percent. Plan 9 From Outer Space? That one’s actually fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! As of this writing, it has a 66 percent on the site. (At 39 percent, Ed Wood’s other notorious disasterpiece, Glen or Glenda, isn’t that far behind.)

That’s a long-winded way of saying it ain’t easy, even for a pretty crummy movie, to get a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes. But the following 20 bad miracles all did it.

Famous Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes It takes a very special kind of bad movie to get absolutely zero good reviews. These 20 titles have all done it.

Get our free mobile app