The Best Reviewed Movies of 2025 So Far
You can hate on any individual film critic you want for having a terrible opinion (other than me, of course, my opinion is always perfect and correct), but when you look at reviews in the aggregate on a website like Rotten Tomatoes, you tend to get a pretty good sense of the overall consensus about a film. And when that consensus is overwhelmingly positive, that’s usually a strong indication that a movie is worth watching, whether or not you ultimately wind up agreeing with the critical consensus or not.
So this list, of the 15 best-reviewed movies of 2025 so far, serves a purpose beyond satisfying mere curiosity about that topic. Odds are you have probably seen a couple of movies on the list already, especially if you’re a fan of K-pop or extremely thoughtful vampire movies. But there are a lot of movies on here I’m willing to bet you haven’t seen, plus a few you might never have even heard of. But they all earned very high Rotten Tomatoes scores — none lower than a 95 percent. A couple currently hold a perfect 100.
If you haven’t seen them yet, almost all of them are available for rent; a few are even streaming on major platforms. So if you’re looking for a recent film to watch at home this weekend, this list is a fabulous place to start. Here are the best-reviewed movies of the year to date on Rotten Tomatoes, ranked in ascending order.
The Best Reviewed Movies of 2025 So Far
READ MORE: The 10 Best Sequels of the Last 10 Years