10 Amazing Movies With Incredibly Short Production Schedules

The moviemaking process is a marathon, not a sprint. The more ambitious the movie, the more time it takes to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. And of course, no movie ever goes off without a hitch. Anything can change, from the cast to the location to the budget. But every now and then, a large-scale movie is completed in no time at all. Chalk it up to extensive rehearsals, a dynamic crew, or sheer luck, but it is possible to film a feature-length movie in under a month. Sometimes, it can be done in a single day.

Here are 10 impressive movies that had incredibly short production times.