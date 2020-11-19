Watch the Trailer For Sia’s Directorial Debut ‘Music’

Singer-songwriter Sia is making her directorial debut with her upcoming musical film, titled Music. The project has been described as a “cinematic experience,” featuring several of Sia’s songs. The new trailer features Kate Hudson as Zu, a free-spirited drug dealer who becomes guardian to her half-sister Music (Maddie Ziegler), who has autism. Zu, not used to such responsibility, receives guidance from her neighbor Ebo, played by Leslie Odom Jr.

Check out the clip below, which is bursting with —you guessed it — music.

You might recognize Ziegler from Sia’s previous music videos, including her breakout single “Chandelier.” Ziegler was also a competitive dancer on the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms. Hudson, on the other hand, was cast by Sia via Twitter after the Australian pop star saw a video of her singing karaoke. Odom Jr. is best known for his show-stopping work as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Music appears to be less of a traditional film and more of a feature-length music video, similar to Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album Lemonade.The extravagant music numbers and sharp choreography are on full display. By no means does it appear to be realistic, but very few musicals are. The film will feature 10 original songs, written by Sia and choreographed by Ryan Heffington. Children's book author Dallas Clayton co-wrote the screenplay with Sia.

Sia released her lead single from the movie, “Together,” on May 20, 2020. IMAX currently plans to release Music in January 2021.