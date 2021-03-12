‘Dolittle’ Leads the 2021 Razzie Nominees

A year as bad as 2020 deserves a crop of truly awful contenders for the Razzie Awards, the annual celebration of the worst in cinema. The Razzies’ track record is very hit-or-miss — and probably more miss than hit — but they are still the biggest game in town when it comes to bad movie awards. And this year(ish, there are some early 2021 releases, just like the Oscars) the top nominees are Dolittle, the truly unwatchable Robert Downey Jr. family comedy, and 365 Days, a Polish softcore sex movie that briefly landed in the Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix.

The other nominees for Worst Picture were the horror movie version of Fantasy Island, Sia’s Music (which recently got nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes), and Absolute Proof, a documentary about the 2020 election and allegations of voting irregularities. As usual with the Razzies, there are some strong choices (Dolittle really was brutal) and some mystifying ones. The Russian action epic Iron Mask wasn’t exactly a masterpiece, but Arnold Schwarzenegger was hilarious and delightful as James Hook - and certainly not worthy of a Worst Supporting Actor nomination. Plus, they nominated Hubie Halloween for Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel and... it’s not any of those things?

Here’s the full list of nominees for the Razzies. The winners, as always, are announced the day before the Oscars. This year that’s Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Dolittle

Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone, 365 Days

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Netflix

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches

Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson, Music

Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf, The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask

Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island

Maggie Q, Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler, Music

Netflix

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr and His Accent, Dolittle

Harrison Ford and the CGI Dog, Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band, All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle

Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy

Sia, Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

