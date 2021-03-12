‘Dolittle’ Leads the 2021 Razzie Nominees
A year as bad as 2020 deserves a crop of truly awful contenders for the Razzie Awards, the annual celebration of the worst in cinema. The Razzies’ track record is very hit-or-miss — and probably more miss than hit — but they are still the biggest game in town when it comes to bad movie awards. And this year(ish, there are some early 2021 releases, just like the Oscars) the top nominees are Dolittle, the truly unwatchable Robert Downey Jr. family comedy, and 365 Days, a Polish softcore sex movie that briefly landed in the Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix.
The other nominees for Worst Picture were the horror movie version of Fantasy Island, Sia’s Music (which recently got nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes), and Absolute Proof, a documentary about the 2020 election and allegations of voting irregularities. As usual with the Razzies, there are some strong choices (Dolittle really was brutal) and some mystifying ones. The Russian action epic Iron Mask wasn’t exactly a masterpiece, but Arnold Schwarzenegger was hilarious and delightful as James Hook - and certainly not worthy of a Worst Supporting Actor nomination. Plus, they nominated Hubie Halloween for Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel and... it’s not any of those things?
Here’s the full list of nominees for the Razzies. The winners, as always, are announced the day before the Oscars. This year that’s Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey Jr, Dolittle
Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone, 365 Days
Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches
Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson, Music
Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf, The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask
Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island
Maggie Q, Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler, Music
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr and His Accent, Dolittle
Harrison Ford and the CGI Dog, Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band, All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle
Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy
Sia, Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
