It’s funny in Hollywood, if you say you want to do an R-rated movie, they go like ‘Oh like Deadpool and like Logan?’ For me, no. Deadpool, to me, was a PG-13 action movie. It just had some naked butts and a couple f-bombs. Other than that, I thought it was the same PG-13 formula.

I’m talking R, I’m talking that there will not be a lot of fun, there will not be be any stupid lines in it… I never like my hero to make a joke right when the jeopardy was at its highest. So if I felt that my hero wasn’t afraid right now, why should I be?… I want my heroes to go ‘Shit, what do I do now?’.