Michael Jai White Puzzled By Planned ‘Spawn’ Reboot

It’s been a long time since we've heard anything about Todd McFarlane’s planned Spawn reboot. The original 1997 Spawn starred Michael Jai White as the Image Comics antihero. In a recent interview with CBR, White shared his doubts that McFarlane's movie will ever get off the ground.

Plans of a reboot have been gestating since the late ’90s. It wasn’t until 2017 that McFarlane announced he would be directing the movie, which would be produced by Blumhouse Productions. Despite this step forward, White is skeptical towards McFarlane's plan of action.

“He’s been trying to get a new movie up and going for 23 years so I don’t know. The last time I saw him, he was telling me about his idea of Spawn being ethereal fog that you don't see, like Jaws, and he strikes and you never see him and I'm like ‘Okay, good luck with that!’ White told CBR. “Personally, I wish him well, that would be a major investment.”

In November of 2020, Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum offered a small update on why the reboot was taking so long. Speaking with Inverse, he said extra time was spent to “get the story right,” but that he was excited by the “different” and “edgy” premise.

“I don’t know Todd to be a director at all. It's kind of like Stan Lee: He created the character but he doesn’t direct him and I guess somebody would have to pony up a lot of money for Todd McFarlane to direct for his first time directing this movie idea that he has,” White continued.

Despite his reservations surrounding the project, White has no ill will toward McFarlane. “I’ve heard about Jamie Foxx starring in it and wish them well,” he concluded.