‘No Time to Die’ Delayed For the Third Time

So I guess he does have time to die? Or at least he’s got a lot of time before he has no time to die.

When No Time to Die was first postponed, from April to November of 2020, it was one of the early signs of just how huge the impact the coronavirus pandemic was going to have on the movie industry — and also how long it was going to be before things got back to normal. The producers of the latest James Bond adventure we’re pushing the movie back a month or two — they were waiting half a year.

Then they pushed it back again, from November to April 2, 2021. Now it’s been delayed a third time, as the official 007 account tweeted that the movie will now open on October 8, 2021.

That will make No Time to Die a full year and a half behind its original schedule by the time it comes out — if it does actually come out in October of 2021. The film is expected to be the final Daniel Craig James Bond adventure; it was directed by Cary Fukunaga and also stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Rami Malek as Bond’s newest adversary.

Given that No Time to Die’s move from April to November 2020 precipitated a whole wave of movie postponements last year, we should probably prepare ourselves for a whole bunch more summer 2021 movies to get bumped back in the weeks ahead.