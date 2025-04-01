Even before Now You See Me 3 hits theaters, Lionsgate is already working on a fourth movie in the magic-based thriller franchise.

At CinemaCon this week, Lionsgate confirmed that third film — which is officially titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — will open in theaters on November 14. And all these months out from that date, they are already working on the next installment in the series, directed (like the upcoming third film) by Ruben Fleischer. (The first film was directed by Louis Leterrier and the sequel, Now You See Me 2, was by Jon M. Chu.)

Despite the frequent directorial changes, the cast of all three films so far has remained largely unchanged, with Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman appearing in all three Now You See Mes to date. Isla Fisher co-starred in the first film, missed the first sequel, but will return for Now You Don’t. New cast members this time out include Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Rosamund Pike.

All of these movies are heist-style crime thrillers featuring the exploits of a daring group of magicians known as the Four Horsemen. (The group’s membership has fluctuated a little from movie to movie; when Fisher couldn’t appear in Now You See Me 2 a new Horsewoman, played by Lizzy Caplan, replaced her.) The concept sounds a little hokey, but in practice the movies are pretty fun. Audiences ate the first two movies up; each one grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

At CinemaCon, Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson said the company was “so happy with the director’s cut” of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t that they began working on the fourth film early.

