Some fantastic new movies are streaming for the first time at home this weekend, and ScreenCrush has your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to an end.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Weekend

This week and weekend you can dive into Netflix’s brand-new Korean disaster movie, The Great Flood, starring a familiar face from Squid Game. There’s also the latest installment in the Now You See Me franchise, plus a dazzling new anime film.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

In the latest installment in the popular heist franchise, the OG Four Horsemen illusionists team up with a new generation of young magicians to take down a corrupt diamond heiress. Mashing up old-school stage magic with cutting-edge tech, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is Robin Hood meets razzle-dazzle.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman and more. The third film in the Now You See Me franchise is now available via VOD.

Where to watch Now You See Me: Now You Don’t: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Running Man

The Running Man takes place in a dystopian future ruled by an authoritarian media corporation. It follows a desperate father who is forced to evade professional assassins for 30 days while competing on a deadly reality show to save his daughter. The action-thriller is based on the 1982 Stephen King novel of the same name, and is also a remake of the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Directed by Edgar Wright and starring Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Michael Cera and more, The Running Man became available to rent or purchase via VOD on December 16.

Where to watch The Running Man: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Relay

In the corporate thriller Relay, a New York City-based “fixer” who brokers deals between whistleblowers and corrupt organizations teams up with a scientist who has intel about a toxic biotech product. It’s a tense game of cat-and-mouse as the unlikely pair try to evade corporate agents sent to stop them from exposing the truth.

Directed by David Mackenzie, Relay stars Lily James, Riz Ahmed, Willa Fitzgerald, Sam Worthington, Victor Garber and more. The corporate thriller begins streaming exclusively on Netflix December 19.

Where to watch Relay: Netflix.

Colorful Stage: The Movie! A Miku Who Can’t Sing

Hatsune Miku takes center stage in this dazzling anime adventure, which follows a version of the blue-haired vocaloid as she struggles to find her voice and connect with others through music. The animated film explores themes of loneliness, dreams and self-doubt as the beloved musical avatar tries to regain her ability to sing.

Directed by Hiroyuki Hata and distributed in the U.S. by GKIDS, the Japanese anime musical became available to rent or purchase via VOD on December 16.

Where to watch Colorful Stage: The Movie! A Miku Who Can’t Sing: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Great Flood

In this South Korean disaster film, a researcher and her child become trapped in a rapidly flooding apartment complex during an apocalyptic, global event. When a security guard attempts to rescue them, all three are forced to fight for survival as sinister secrets about the end of the world slowly come into focus.

Directed by Kim Byung-woo, The Great Flood stars Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo and Kim Da-mi. The disaster flick begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on December 19.

Where to watch The Great Flood: Netflix.

