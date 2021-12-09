STXfilms has released the first trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a new action comedy starring Jason Statham as a globe-trotting spy named Orson Fortune. Together with his team of operatives, Orson teams up with a hotshot Hollywood actor to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology. Directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies, the movie promises tons of fast-paced action, mystery, and intrigue.

Watch the full trailer below:

“Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant),” reads the official plot synopsis. “Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”

Statham, who frequently performs his own stunts, has plenty to do in the new Operation Fortune clip. He wields a gun, throws a punch or two, uses a chokehold — standard action movie duties. But Orson Fortune also has to be sly, especially when dealing with Danny Francesco — he convinces the movie star to concede with his plan by blackmailing him. Plaza’s dry wit is also on display, delivering quips in her signature deadpan expression.

Considering the recent popularity of Netflix’s Red Notice — which strikes a similar tone to what we’re getting from this trailer — Operation Fortune will likely draw a crowd. The movie is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in 2022.

The Best Action Movie Posters in History