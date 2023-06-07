‘The Expendables’ Are Back in the ‘Expend4bles’ Trailer

Now that The Expendables has reached its fourth film, I’m just going to say it: The team’s name makes no sense. If they’re expendable, they should be expended! They should not have lasted long enough for two movies, much less four! Expendable things do not last!

Anyway, grammatical quibbles aside, this popular action franchise is back. What was initially announced as a spinoff for Jason Statham’s character, Lee Christmas, has been rebranded as “Expend4bles,” just a straightforward sequel for the franchise with, Statham joined by longtime franchise veterans Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone.

The newcomers this time around include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia, and Megan Fox, who plays another badass soldier who is in a relationship with Statham’s character. You’ll see a little of how that plays out in the film’s first trailer; watch it below:

READ MORE: The Best Single-Take Action Scenes in History

That’s a lot of action dudes (and dudettes) in one movie, but there are quite a few Expendables who are unaccounted for in this trailer. The cast of The Expendables 3 included Jet Li, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Kelsey Grammer, Terry Crews, Ronda Rousey, Glen Powell, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, none of whom are in this teaser. I guess those were the Expendables who were actually deemed expendable?

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

The Expendables 4 — excuse me, Expend4bles — is scheduled to open in theaters on September 22. Please join us in pronouncing the title “Expendfourbles.”