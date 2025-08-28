At least three Lord of the Rings characters will return to the big screen in the upcoming sequel film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. But could there be a fourth fan-favorite set to return?

Little is currently known about the forthcoming Gollum-centric film other than that Andy Serkis is set to both reprise his iconic role as the pitiful, ring-obsessed fallen hobbit as well as direct and executive produce the fantasy film.

Fans also know, thanks to a recent fan event, that both Gandalf and Frodo will appear in the movie in some capacity. But Orlando Bloom wants to know: What about Legolas?

It’s unclear if the archer elf, who was one of the original nine members of the Fellowship in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, as well as featured in The Hobbit prequel trilogy, will have a role in Gollum’s story. But if he does, Bloom wants to make it known he’d like to be involved.

During a recent interview with British daytime show This Morning, Bloom was asked about his potential return to Middle Earth in The Hunt for Gollum. While the actor admitted he doesn’t know much about the production, he said he’s ready to “get the call” at any time.

“I promise you, listen, if Legolas is a part of that, whatever chapter they’re doing, then I would hope that I’d get the call, because I’d hate to see anyone else do it,” he shared.

“But I really don’t know what the story is. I know it’s a Gollum story, so it’s possible. Of course [I’d jump at it]. I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it,” Bloom added.

Meanwhile, Legolas isn’t the only role Bloom would like to reprise. He recently expressed interest in returning as Will Turner to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As for The Hunt for Gollum’s cast, it’s unclear if Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood will reprise their respective roles as Gandalf and Frodo versus new actors, but it certainly seems they will.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled for release on December 17, 2027.

