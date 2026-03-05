Sometimes we just can’t get enough when it comes to our favorite movie characters — especially side characters. Whether it’s a fantastic villain with a surprising backstory, a comic-relief sidekick we want to see more of, or a protagonist's complex love interest who piques our curiosity, plenty of non-main movie characters deserve their own spotlight.

These beloved side characters spark audiences’ imaginations, making us wonder about their origin stories, deeper motivations, and potential future adventures and fates beyond their initial film. Thankfully, that’s where spinoffs, prequels, and sequels come into play, allowing filmmakers to more deeply explore compelling and interesting characters who may not have been the main focus of a film, but have driven fan demand for their own movie or TV series.

Over the years we’ve encountered countless characters who feel perfectly suited for their own standalone stories. One strong candidate is Captain Hector Barbossa from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Played by Geoffrey Rush, over the course of multiple films Barbossa evolves from a charismatic villain into a layered anti-hero. A prequel exploring his early days in the Caribbean and rise as a pirate captain would offer swashbuckling adventure mixed with moral ambiguity.

Another fan-favorite is Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Played by the wonderfully adaptable Ke Huy Quan, Short Round is resourceful, loyal, and effortlessly charming. A spinoff following him as an adult adventurer in his own right could capture the spirit of the original Indiana Jones films while bringing a fresh perspective.

Then there’s Padmé Amidala from Star Wars, who has tons of untapped storytelling potential. Played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy, Padmé is a queen-turned-senator-turned-rebel navigating the collapse of galactic democracy. A drama chronicling her rise to queen of Naboo, powerful relationship with her fierce handmaidens, or adventures during the Clone Wars could deepen the sci-fi franchise’s political storytelling while highlighting one of the most important characters in the series.

These side characters have main character energy, and regardless of whether it’s a prequel series or spinoff film, we want to see more of their stories play out on our screens.

