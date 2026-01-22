Sinners is a winner.

Ryan Coogler’s brilliant vampire film not only scored the most Oscar nominations this year, it scored the most Oscar nominations for any film ever.

Its 16 nominations is a new record for any movie in history. (It was helped in that regard by the fact that the Academy added a new category, for casting, this year.) Coogler was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film was nominated for Best Picture. Star Michael B. Jordan and cast members Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku were nominated too.

Not far behind was One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations. After receiving most of the year’s biggest awards from critics groups, along with the Golden Globe for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically-tinged comedy scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and acting noms for stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor.

The full list of nominees is below. This year’s Academy Awards will be hosted for the second straight year by Conan O’Brien. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 16.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best Animated Short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners