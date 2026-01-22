Oscars 2026: The Full List of Nominations

Sinners is a winner.

Ryan Coogler’s brilliant vampire film not only scored the most Oscar nominations this year, it scored the most Oscar nominations for any film ever. 

Its 16 nominations is a new record for any movie in history. (It was helped in that regard by the fact that the Academy added a new category, for casting, this year.) Coogler was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film was nominated for Best Picture. Star Michael B. Jordan and cast members Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku were nominated too.

Not far behind was One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations. After receiving most of the year’s biggest awards from critics groups, along with the Golden Globe for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically-tinged comedy scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and acting noms for stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor.

The full list of nominees is below. This year’s Academy Awards will be hosted for the second straight year by Conan O’Brien. The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 16.

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

“All the Empty Rooms”
“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
“The Devil Is Busy”
“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat

Best Animated Short

“Butterfly”
“Forevergreen”
“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
“Retirement Plan”
“The Three Sisters”

Best Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

“Butcher’s Stain”
“A Friend of Dorothy”
“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
“The Singers”
“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

