According to IMDb, the most popular film of 2025 was James Gunn’s Superman.

How do they measure “most popular?” IMDb says their ranking is “based on the actual page-views and search activity of 250M monthly fans around the globe. These lists reflect what audiences couldn’t stop watching, Googling, and talking about this year — from blockbuster returns to breakout performances that took Hollywood by surprise.”

Here is the full list of IMDB’s ten most popular films

Interestingly, and impressively, the top four films of the year according to IMDb — Superman, Weapons, Sinners, and One Battle After Another — were all Warner Bros. releases. (WB also had the highest-grossing film in the U.S. this year, A Minecraft Movie, although that didn’t crack IMDb’s list.) The list also includes two Netflix titles, one Apple title, and one Marvel title — which means Thunderbolts generated more interest according to IMDb’s metrics, even though it was a bit of box-office flop, than The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which made far more money.

IMDb says their list is what people couldn’t “stop watching, Googling, and talking about this year,” but it might bear mentioning that Google released their own list of the top trending searching for movies last week and it was very different than this one — including the fact that Google’s #1 film, KPop Demon Hunters, does not appear on IMDb’s list. As the dad of two girls, I cannot fathom KPop Demon Hunters not ranking among the most “popular” movies of 2025. (It certainly is in my home.)

IMDb also released a list of the most popular shows; HBO’s The White Lotus came in #1, followed by The Last of Us, Severance, Wednesday, Squid Game, Dexter: Resurrection, Monster, Dept. Q, Andor, and Black Mirror.

IMDb’s most popular star of the year was Superman’s Isabela Merced, followed by Aimee Lou Wood, Matthew Goode, Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney, Britt Lower, Sydney Chandler, Walton Goggins, David Corenswet, and Vanessa Kirby.

