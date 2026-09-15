What is it about Other Mommy that freaks me out so much?

Is it the premise of some evil demonic beast replacing your mother without you noticing? Is it that it stars Jessica Chastain, a great actor really throwing herself into this terrifying dual role? Is it just a whole bunch of unresolved mommy issues finally bubbling to the surface?

Who’s to say!! All I know is whoever is cutting these trailers for Other Mommy is doing a heck of a job, because they all are freaking me out to the point that I’m genuinely a little apprehensive about seeing this movie.

The film was directed by Rob Savage and produced by James Wan, who has had at least a hand or two in most of the best horror franchises of the last couple decades.

You can see the latest trailer for Other Mommy below:

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From producer James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studio behind Backrooms and Obsession, comes a terrifying trip from breakout genre director Rob Savage, into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela, who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother. Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in dual roles as Bela’s mother and as “Other Mommy,” a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela’s father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

Other Mommy opens in theaters on October 9. I will see it, because it’s my job. But I’m not happy about it. Frankly, I’m nervous. Stay away from me, Other Jessica Chastain.

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