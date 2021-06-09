Jessica Chastain Is Unrecognizable in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Trailer

You probably won’t recognize her, but that’s Jessica Chastain in the image above as legendary televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The upcoming biopic focuses on Bakker’s rise in the ranks of the Christian entertainment industry, alongside her husband, Jim Bakker, played in the film by former Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield. (What’s that old saying about great power and great responsibility?)

The film is based on a 2000 documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, which told the Bakkers story and included interviews with Tammy Faye, examining both her role in the world of televangelism and her wider impact on American culture. Based on the fiction version’s first trailer, it looks to have a very similar view of its subject. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

If you’re curious, here’s the trailer for the original Eyes of Tammy Faye documentary:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is scheduled to open in theaters on September 17.

