As the buzz surrounding a sequel to 2005’s Wedding Crashers grows, Owen Wilson has gone on the record to clarify the project’s status. It was recently reported that there was already a script written, with original director David Dobkin at the helm. In addition, Wilson and Vince Vaughn were reportedly in talks to reprise their lead roles. While this isn’t entirely false, the Loki star insisted that Wedding Crashers 2 is still in very early stages.

Speaking with Variety, Wilson confirmed that production would not be beginning this summer. “Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that’s not right,” he said. “If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to make something good. But it’s sort of figuring out what that idea would be and if we think we could do something worthwhile.”

Following two divorce mediators (Wilson and Vaughn) who crash weddings in an attempt to seduce women, Wedding Crashers was released to critical commercial success. The film also stars Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams as a pair of sisters who wind up becoming the two’s love interests. Rumors of a sequel have been partially fueled by many cast members’ excitement to return to their roles. Fisher has revealed her interest in coming back for a sequel, as have Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken.

It will be interesting to see how the sequel situates itself into the modern day, as over 15 years have passed since we first met these characters. While we may not be able to expect a Wedding Crashers 2 in the very near future, we can be confident that the creative team is dedicated to putting out a good product.

