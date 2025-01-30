Today is a great day for people who love watching movies without putting on pants. Netflix unveiled their slate of films for the year ahead and it is full of promising-looking titles from major directors and movie stars. There’s so much to watch, you might never have to leave the house for entertainment.

The highlights include the third Knives Out mystery from Rian Johnson, Wake Up Dead Man, along with the second Happy Gilmore from Adam Sandler. (Sandler’s also got a new movie with ... George Clooney??) Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have a new thriller, and Guillermo del Toro finally got to make his Frankenstein. And then, y’know, countless other things sprinkled throughout the year too.

Please keep in mind: This is just what Netflix is hyping right now. This is not their complete lineup for 2025. They have quite a few more titles coming that they haven’t finalized dates or even titles yet — Kathryn Bigelow has a new movie coming to Netflix in 2025, but the streamer hasn’t revealed anything about it except the cast list (Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson are its stars.)

Other announced but not fully revealed titles include a documentary on The New Yorker, a new film from Errol Morris about Charles Manson, and a new film from Conclave director Edward Berger starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton.

Also, while they’ve announced all of these movies, they haven’t revealed official images for a few of them yet. (I’ll update the list with those when I can.) With those caveats, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in the year ahead.

Netflix 2025 Movie Preview

