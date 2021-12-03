Paramount Reveals Legacy Cast Posters For ‘Scream’

In advance of Paramount's fifth Scream installment — which arrives next January — the studio has unveiled new posters that reveal the trio of legacy cast members from the original 1996 movie. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette all return for the sequel-slash-reboot, alongside a fresh-faced cast of new Woodsboro residents. This time, a new mysterious killer is out to uncover the town's deadly secrets.

Check out the images below, which depict Campbell, Cox, and Arquette each holding the iconic Ghostface mask:

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream serves as a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4. It is the first movie in the franchise to be directed by anyone other than Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. During the production process, it was confirmed that there were multiple versions of the script in order to prevent plot leaks from happening prior to the movie's release.

Here is the official synopsis for Scream:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream makes its theatrical debut on January 14, 2022.