David Arquette Says Watching ‘Scream VI’ Made Him ‘Sad’

The following post contains spoilers for Scream. Well, technically these are spoilers for Scream 5. But it was called Scream. It was the second-to-last Scream. It is confusing. Look. if you’re two movies behind, you may be spoiled.

Scream VI was a real turning point for the long-running slasher franchise. It firmly established its young cast as its central focus moving forward, and it featured just two legacy characters from ye old Scream days — and just one actor who appeared in the original movie, Courteney Cox. Longtime franchise star Neve Campbell chose not to appear in the film, and David Arquette, well, David Arquette’s Dewey was shockingly killed by Ghostface in the last movie, Scream.

Now an observer of the saga rather than an active participant in it, Arquette did go and watch Scream VI. In a recent interview with Variety, he said his reaction was positive but also kind of mixed.

“It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it,” Arquette said. He added “I loved it,” and also said “It was sad. I had lots of FOMO.”

Scream VI Paramount loading...

READ MORE: Scream VI Was Designed to Debunk a Big Scream Fan Theory

Dewey’s death was a sad highlight of the last Scream. The new Scream didn’t have any scenes that quite matched its pathos — and not including Campbell (by her own choice) was definitely an absence that hurt the film. It didn’t hurt it at the box office however; Scream VI has grossed $162 million in theaters so far, up from the $137 million worldwide the last Scream earned. It seems like the franchise can endure just fine without those legacy characters after all.

Scream VI is still playing in theaters around the country. Arquette can soon be seen in Mrs. Davis, a new streaming series from Tara Nernandez and Damon Lindelof. It premieres on Peacock next week.

Get our free mobile app