Pat Sajak has hosted his final episode of Wheel of Fortune; after a summer of reruns, Ryan Seacrest will become the new host.

The former and future hosts of the show met — along with past, present, and future co-host Vanna White — in a brief promo video hyping Seacrest’s takeover next season.

“I think what you’re going to enjoy most,” Sajak tells Seacrest in the clip, “is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home.”

“People love this show,” he adds. “They tell us every day and thanks us for a half hour where they can watch with the whole family.”

He also tells Seacrest, “You’re never going to find a better job, and you’re never going to find a better co-host.”

READ MORE: Pat Sajak Says Farewell to Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune actually originated as a daytime series on NBC, which is the version Woolery hosted before Sajak; the syndicated Wheel launched in the fall of 1983 and has remained an afternoon and early evening fixture there all over the country ever since. (Sajak’s co-host, Vanna White, joined the show in 1982.) A few years ago, Sajak became the longest tenured host in the history of TV game shows, surpassing a record previously held by The Price Is Right host Bob Barker.

Sajack announced his plan to retire in June of 2023. He’s 77 years old; Seacrest is 49.

Seacrest will officially take over as host of Wheel of Fortune when the new season debuts in syndication in the fall.

Get our free mobile app