In the immortal words of Keanu Reeves: Whoa.

AMC announced today that they had given a green light to Point Break, a new television series based on the 1991 movie of the same name, which starred Keanu Reeves as an FBI agent who goes undercover with a group of surfers (including Patrick Swayze) to try to locate a mysterious band of masked bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents.

The press release makes the new show sound like a sequel. It says that “more than three decades after the events of the original Point Break film, a new heist crew inspired by the Ex-Presidents has emerged and the FBI must rely on a mysterious ex-pro surfer with a checkered past to infiltrate them.”

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

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This is not the first time a modern Point Break has been attempted. In 2015, Warner Bros. released a remake of Point Break, with Édgar Ramírez in the Swayze role and Luke Bracey replacing Keanu Reeves as Johnny Utah. While the 1991 Point Break remains a cult favorite, the 2015 film got poor reviews and very quickly faded from memory.

The Point Break TV series is being showrun by Dave Kalstein (Treadstone, Quantico, NCIS: Los Angeles) and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire, Sugar). Here was their comment on the news

Point Break was the movie that rocked our worlds forever. It was this wild cinematic sermon on friendship, outlaws, and spirituality that struck our souls. As we got older, we realized it hit millions of people the same way. Point Break is more than just a movie—it’s a way of looking at the world. We are so honored to be carrying this legacy forward with Alcon, AMC, and STUDIOCANAL. We’re putting together a series that will inspire audiences everywhere to seek The Ultimate.

The first season, which will consist of eight episodes, goes into production next year.