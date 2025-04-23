Dan Trachtenberg reinvented the Predator franchise in 2022 with his surprise, outta-nowhere prequel Prey. The film, about a Predator alien hunting Comanche warriors in 18th century pre-colonial America, earned strong reviews from fans and critics alike, and was easily the best-received movie in the entire Predator franchise since the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Prey was good enough to play in theaters even if it went straight to streaming on Hulu. Now Trachtenberg will get the chance to see how his Predator fares in theaters, as his follow-up to Prey, Predator: Badlands, is now set for a release in multiplexes (and on IMAX screens) this fall.

Instead of the past, Badlands takes place in the future; instead of North America hundreds of years ago, it’s set on a distant planet. There’s a Predator in there for sure, but the human lead this time is played by Elle Fanning. Beyond those two characters, there looks to be plenty of violence (a Predator hallmark) and an update of the classic Predator score by Alan Silvestri.

Watch the first Predator: Badlands trailer below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS

Here is Predator: Badlands’ official synopsis:

“Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to open in theaters on November 7. It’s not the only Predator movie this year, either; Trachtenberg is also directing an animated Predator anthology film called Killer of Killers, which is set to debut on Hulu on June 6.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS