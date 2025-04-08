For the first time in its 35+ year history, Predator is getting an animated movie. Predator: Killer of Killers is an anthology film with three different stories (set in three different historical periods). The film is bypassing theaters and premiering on the Hulu streaming service this summer.

Perhaps the most promising aspect of the project is that it was co-directed by Dan Trachtenberg (with Josh Wassung), who previously made the live-action Predator prequel Prey. That film was set in 18th century America; Killer of Killers takes place in feudal Japan, the age of Vikings, and World War II. You can see all three in the first teaser for the film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is set to premiere on Hulu on June 6. This is actually one of two Predator films Trachtenberg has coming in 2025. The other, Predator: Badlands, is a live-action film, and his first that’s set to play in theaters. That movie is currently scheduled to open in multiplexes on November 7.

