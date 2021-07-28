The Next ‘Predator’ Movie Is a ‘Predator Origin Story’

There are a lot of rumors out there about the upcoming Predator movie, the fifth in the long-running action/horror franchise. Here, now, are some confirmed concrete details from the guys who would know: John Davis and John Fox, the producers of the movie.

They told Collider that the film, which is already “three-quarters of the way through” production, will be a “Predator origin story” about “the Predators’ first journey to this planet.” It also features a female protagonist. And, according to Fox, “it actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon.” One of the unconfirmed rumors about the film is that it is set hundreds of years in the past and centers on “Native Americans before the territories were taken by the American settlers, featuring a First Nations cast.” That would certainly be one way the film could feel more like The Revenant (which took place in 1823) than Predator (which came out in 1987).

Whenever it is set, Davis said the new film — which is called Skull — does go feature the same dynamic that “makes the original Predator movie work. It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more well-armed force.”

Both men praised the script for the film, written by Patrick Aison, and director Dan Trachtenberg, who Davis called “brilliant.” Trachtenberg had been working on the project secretly for four years, before word of its existence leaked out last November. Skull does not yet have an official release date.