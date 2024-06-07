Watch the Greatest Showcase Bid in ‘Price Is Right’ History

The Price Is Right has been on the air in some form or fashion since 1972 — and that’s a revival of a show that originally aired in the 1950s and 1960s. So we’re talking more than 50 years of episodes. That’s thousands of shows, and thousands of Showcases, the climactic battle between each show’s two winning contestants to see who can take home even more fabulous prizes.

But today’s Showcase was special.

On the June 7, 2024 episode of The Price Is Right, contestant Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta came within one dollar — a single buck! — of guessing his Showcase exactly. When he did so, host Drew Carey actually paused, apparently struck speechless at the gravity of the moment that had just occurred. You can watch him double check his card to make sure he read the information it contained correctly. Then he explained. Masse had bid $39,500, while the actual retail price of his Showcase was ... $39,501.

And then pretty much everyone in the audience lost their damn minds. Carey dubbed it “the best showcase bid in the history of the show, in my opinion.”

You can watch the clip of this mind-boggling moment below.

READ MORE: The Worst Game Shows in TV History

In bidding within $250 of the actual retail price, Masse actually won both Showcases, including prizes like a new Kia, a motorcycle, and trips to Milan, Hawaii, and Miami. His grand total of winnings from the show was a whopping $83,068.

While this was an incredible achievement, it’s may not technically be the “best” or most “perfect” bid in the history of The Price Is Right. In fact people have guessed (or maybe “guessed”) the exact Showcase price before, in moments of some controversy, which is chronicled in the documentary Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much.

Tonight might be a good night to watch Perfect Bid if you’ve never seen it. It’s currently streaming on several services, including Prime Video, Peacock, and Tubi.

Get our free mobile app