From our It’ll Never Happen, But Man It’d Be Cool If It Did Desk: Deadline is reporting that none other than Quentin Tarantino has an idea for the next Star Trek movie, and Paramount is interested:

Sources said that Tarantino has come up with a great idea for a Star Trek movie at Paramount. After sharing his idea with JJ Abrams (who himself is busy prepping Star Wars Episode IX), I’ve heard the plan is to assemble a writers room of scribes who’ll hear Tarantino’s take and begin to put together a movie. If it all works out, Tarantino might direct it, with Abrams producing.

Tarantino has never directed a project he didn’t write, he’s never shown any interest in science-fiction, and he’s certainly never directed anything based on another person’s idea outside of a few episodes of TV. Would he really change all of that for Star Trek? Uh, I guess, apparently?

I’m skeptical, though I don’t doubt that Tarantino could write a hell of a Star Trek movie. (They have heroin and samurai swords in Star Trek right?) The last we heard about another Star Trek movie was right around the release of the last film, Star Trek Beyond. At the time, the proposed idea for a fourth Trek with the new cast would have supposedly involved time travel, and James Kirk’s dad, played by Chris Hemworth. Then ... nothing. (I asked New Bones Karl Urban about the project recently, and he told me that he’d love to do another film, but that there was no movement at the time.)

Tarantino signing on for a voyage with the Starship Enterprise would be an exciting twist. Personally, though, I remain skeptical.