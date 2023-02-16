Rebel Wilson Says Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Contract Wouldn’t Allow Her to Lose Weight

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson broke through into American films in the 2010s thanks to a string of supporting roles in hits including Bridesmaids, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, and especially the Pitch Perfect franchise, where she appeared in all three movies as the scene-stealing “Fat Amy.”

But fame as Fat Amy was not without a cost. Wilson recently revealed during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that her contract with the Pitch Perfect franchise specified that she could not lose any weight while she was making the movies.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight cause I was in the contracts for that movie,” she said. “You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight, it’s in your contract. But I had been thinking for a while like, I wanted to get healthier and I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend."

Wilson also said that she had an eye-opening moment when she went to see a fertility doctor a few years ago, explaining “He was like, ‘Well you know you’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier.’ And I was like, ‘Oh god, what’s he talking about?’ ... And then it really hit me hard.”

The Pitch Perfect movie franchise ended in 2017 with Pitch Perfect 3, but the series was recently revived as a TV series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, on Peacock. The show focused primarily on Adam DeVine’s character, Bumper Allen, and only featured a handful of returning characters from the Pitch Perfect movies. Wilson did not appear. She was most recently seen in the Netflix comedy Senior Year.

