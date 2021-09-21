‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it.

Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.

According to Deadline, the show “will follow Devine’s Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.”

Here was Universal TV president Erin Underhill’s comment on the news:

We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this musical-filled world. We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.

Elizabeth Banks produced all three Pitch Perfect movies and directed Pitch Perfect 2; she also appeared in a small supporting role in the films as an a TV analyst for a capella competitions.

With its subject matter and songs, this Pitch Perfect show sounds a little like Peacock’s recent hit Girls5Eva, which got the new streaming service some of its best reviews so far. That show, about the former members of a ’90s girl group who reunite for a new run at stardom, been renewed for a second season, and you can imagine people who watched that show maybe giving Pitch Perfect a try as well. Peacock has a lot of different things — movies, old TV shows, WWE wrestling — but maybe they can corner the market on winking meta comedies about the world of music. Everyone’s got to have a niche.