‘Respect’ Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin has never had a biographical movie before, probably because it can’t be easy to find someone to play her. Who could possibly live up to the real Queen of Soul?

Hopefully the answer is Jennifer Hudson, who plays Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect. Obviously she has the voice to pull off her classic songs like “Respect,” “Think,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” all of which appear in the film’s new trailer. The movie has been in development for years, dating back to before Franklin’s death in 2018. (She supposedly chose Jennifer Hudson to play her in the film.) Ironically, it took so long to make Respect that it’s now the second Aretha biopic in recent months; the third season of the TV series Genius focused on Franklin’s life earlier this spring. (Cynthia Erivo played her in the series.)

You can watch the trailer for Respect:

Jennifer Hudson has won an Oscar, she’s played a cat, now she’s Aretha Franklin ... that woman has some serious range.

That’s Marlon Wayans as Franklin’s first husband and manager Ted White; Forest Whitaker as her father, C.L. Franklin; Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara; and Marc Maron as famed record producer Jerry Wexler, Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

Respect is scheduled to open in theaters on August 13.

The Most Influential Movies of the 21st Century