Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, has been delayed by seven more months. MGM has pushed Respect from its January 15 slot all the way to August 13. The film was originally supposed to have a Christmas Day platform release, but back in July, it was shifted to a wide release on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. However, since the state of moviegoing is as shaky as ever, the distributor decided to set it back even further.

The biopic is directed by Liesl Tommy, and follows the life and career of the Queen of Soul, played by the Oscar-winning Hudson. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington and Tituss Burgess as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland. Back in June, MGM released a teaser trailer for Respect, which gives us a peek at Hudson's dazzling performance.

It's frustrating to see such a highly anticipated film be pushed back yet again. As the effects of Covid-19 unfold, the movie theater business continues to suffer. In July, it seemed plausible for Respect to have a wide release in January. But as we inch closer to the end of 2020, it's becoming evident that it will take much longer for movie theaters to recover, both domestically and internationally.

Tomb Raider 2 is another MGM production whose fate has been altered due to coronavirus. Back in September 2019, the film was set for a March 19, 2021 release. MGM has now pulled Tomb Raider 2 from its calendar entirely. The action movie has Alicia Vikander reprising her role as treasure hunter Lara Croft, with Ben Wheatley directing.