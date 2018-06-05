The Sundance Kid is back for one last round of robberies, and one last outing on the big screen. Robert Redford returns to his outlaw roots in David Lowery‘s The Old Man and the Gun, playing a real-life septuagenarian criminal, and it’s said to be his final acting role.

A couple years back, Redford announced he has two more movies left in him before retiring to pivot his focus to directing. One was that Netflix drama that came and went, Our Souls and Night, and now for his final acting gig, Redford has reunited with his Pete’s Dragon director. Lowery’s new film, based on a New Yorker story by David Grann about Forrest Tucker, an outlaw who escaped San Quentin at age 70 to complete a handful of heists. Redford plays Tucker, Casey Affleck is a detective on his trail, and Sissy Spacek is the woman the old outlaw falls for. The trailer, which has an 70s-esque vibe and shot on film (presumably), certainly looks like a treat for Lowery fans.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Old Man and the Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

The Old Man and the Gun, which also stars Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter and Tom Waits, hits theaters this fall on September 28. Could we be looking at a potential (and final) awards season campaign for Redford?