David Lowery already had success turning a Disney animated movie into a live-action film with Pete’s Dragon. Now he’s taking an even more famous and beloved Disney classic and updating it for live-action with Peter Pan & Wendy. (Apparently Lowery only remakes Disney movies about dudes named Peter.)

The film is skipping theaters and going straight to Disney+ — with the official release date just announced in the first Peter Pan & Wendy teaser, which you can watch below:

That’s Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling.

“In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation,” Lowery said in a statement. “We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Here’s the full poster for the film:

And here is the film’s official synopsis:

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Peter Pan & Wendy premieres on Disney+ on April 28.

