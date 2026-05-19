From Rocky to Creed to Delphi.

For the first time, a TV show is in production based in the universe of Rocky and Creed. Naturally it follows a bunch of boxers. (It’d be kind of cool is a Rocky/Creed TV show was about, like, a group of rodeo clowns. Gotta keep the audience on their toes!) The show, titled Delphi, is now in production and takes place in the gym frequented by Adonis Creed, Michael B. Jordan’s character from the three Creed films.

While Jordan himself is only an executive producer and not a star on the series, his character’s trainer, Little Duke (played by Wood Harris), will recur on the series. Duke is the son of Duke Evers, the trainer of Adonis’ father, Apollo Creed, and the owner of Delphi Academy, from the original Rocky movies.

According to Variety, the show “follows a group of gifted young boxers in an elite academy fighting to achieve their dreams and reach the pinnacle of the sport.”

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The starring cast includes Benji Santiago, Juan Castrano, Demián Bichir, André Holland, Andre Royo, Sofia Black-D’Elia, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis. Santiago plays Santi Torres, who is “a raw talent who has always lived in the shadow of his older brother.”

While Delphi looks to be the first Rocky universe TV project to make it to screens, others have been in development in recent years. Stallone, the creator and star of the Rocky films, has talked about his desire to make a Rocky prequel series starring a younger version of the Italian Stallion before his big title bout with Apollo Creed. Thus far, the show has not materialized.

One Rocky-based project that is definitely happening soon is I Play Rocky, a biopic ovie about Stallone and the creation of the original Rocky. Directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Anthony Ippolito as the young Sylvester Stallone, the film is headed to theaters in November from Amazon MGM.