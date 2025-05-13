‘Creed’ Is Getting Its First TV Series on Amazon

The Rocky/Creed movie franchise is making its first move into television.

Amazon announced this week that they are working on a series called Delphi, which they billed as the “first live-action series extension of the Creed Universe.” The show is “focused on young boxers at the Delphi gym.”

In the Creed movies, Delphi is an elite boxing school. In the first film, that’s where Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed first tries to get Wood Harris’ Little Duke to train him to be a professional boxer. After Duke turns him down, Donnie heads to Philadelphia and convinces Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa to become his coach.

By the third Creed film, Donnie runs Delphi with Little Duke after he retires from boxing. (Obviously he then comes out of retirement for another championship match.)

Amazon’s press release about Delphi does not mention whether any of these characters will appear in any form in the series, but it did note that Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is executive producing the series. Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner.

Creed is a spinoff/sequel to the Rocky franchise; combined there are nine films in the series to date going back to the original in 1976. Stallone appeared in every one except 2023’s Creed III. (He has been trying to get the rights to the Rocky character back from producer Irwin Winkler for years.)

Stallone has supposedly been working on a possible Rocky prequel series, which would detail the character’s early days prior to his championship match with Adonis Creed’s father, Apollo. Stallone’s talked about the concept for at least five years, but so far, nothing has made it into production. There has also been talk of other Creed spinoff shows, including an animated series. but none of those have been released either.

Delphi does seem to be further along in the development process, as Amazon ordered it to series this week. So we should see it on streaming at some point in the future.