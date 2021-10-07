‘Sabrina’ Is Finally Crossing Over With ‘Riverdale’

For years, fans have been begging for a crossover of the two big TV series based on the world of Archie Comics: Riverdale on The CW and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Finally, it’s happening, with Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka headed to Riverdale for a special Season 6 episode.

The news was confirmed following this week’s season finale of Riverdale. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly:

We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event. It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special.

Shipka then posted a photo from the Riverdale set with the caption “from Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6.”

Shipka will appear as Sabrina in the fourth episode of Riverdale Season 6, “The Witching Hour.” Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially planned as a sister series to Riverdale that would also appear on The CW, but during development it was shifted over to Netflix, where it ran for two seasons of 36 episodes. Netflix canceled the show last year, citing the ongoing effects of the Covid pandemic.

If that isn’t enough Sabrina for you, Archie Comics is also planning an official continuation of the Chilling Adventures show in comic book form, titled The Occult World of Sabrina. It’s expected to debut later this month.

The Most Important Crossover Films in History Long before Godzilla vs. Kong, these movies helped shape the world of cinema by combining different franchises into a single film.