10 TV Shows People Hate That Are Actually Great

The landscape of television is vast and varied, and with new shows coming out basically every single day, and streaming apps allowing us to watch the classics, there’s an endless amount of it out there, both good and bad. If you watch enough TV and read enough articles about it, it’s not hard to figure out what the good shows are, the ones all the critics love, the ones that have the biggest fanbases. That also means that certain shows will get popular enough that they’ll escape containment.

For a show to be hated, it has to be somewhat popular amongst its fans—or else the haters would have nothing to complain about. The hate seems to be the strongest for those shows that have the biggest, most powerful fans, a dedicated audience that keeps convincing the networks to green light more seasons despite everyone else telling them that they’re bad. Some of the shows that have gotten this treatment seem to be universally, and perhaps unfairly maligned, to the point that audiences may be actually missing out on something great that we’ve all been trained to think is terrible.

For this list, we make the case for ten TV shows from the last 20 years that people genuinely can’t stand, and we argue that, actually, these shows are better than you think they are. These shows span everything from reality trash to Peak TV darlings, vampire romances, horror send-ups, and high school soaps. There’s so much more to all of these shows than the haters would have you believe, and if you’ve ever scoffed at the idea of watching one of them, you might want to give it another shot.

10 TV Shows People Hate That Are Actually Good It's time to give these hated TV shows another chance. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

