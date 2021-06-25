Salma Hayek Says She Lost Out On ‘Matrix’ Role Due To Laziness

Salma Hayek revealed that she was one of four actresses being considered for the role of Trinity in The Matrix, but lost out on the role due to being, in her words, “lazy.” While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk, she recalled the time when both she and Pinkett Smith were up for the part.

“We were one of the four finalists for The Matrix. We’d jumped through many hurdles, screen testing, and many auditions,” Hayek explained (via Entertainment Weekly). “They brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test.” When it comes to action movies, a physical test is often included in the audition to make sure an actor is fit enough to handle the strenuous requirements of the role. But Hayek wasn't prepared for what was expected of her.

“I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy,” she jokingly shared. “I never really went to the gym, they said, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?’ I couldn’t even go around the room once.” Then, she revealed the real winner of this physical trial. “Here comes Jada, a mean, lean, sexy machine! Oh my God! She was so good! It was so embarrassing! She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so gracious.”

Of course, the role ended up going to Carrie-Ann Moss, who will reprise her character in The Matrix 4. Pinkett Smith would end up joining the franchise as Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Still, Hayek uses Pinkett Smith’s tenacity as inspiration for her own action movie conditioning. Said Hayek: “Every time I'm going to do action, I say, no, I better start getting some stamina and practice the routines, you’ve got to be like Jada!”

