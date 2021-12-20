The New ‘Scream’ Is Dedicated to Wes Craven

For the first time in ten years, there’s a new Scream film coming to theaters. And for the first time ever, it wasn’t directed by horror master Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 76. The new film, though, is decidedly not a reboot that wipes away the history of the franchise that Craven created with writer Kevin Williamson; the new Scream is the fifth film in the franchise, and stars returning cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette as Ghostface survivors Sidney, Gale, and Dewey.

While Craven passed away before development and production on the film began, the filmmakers want to make it very clear that they tried to honor him with their new film — in fact, the new Scream is dedicated to Craven’s memory. That’s according to Williamson in a new featurette about the movie, and about what Craven’s work meant to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette then and now. Watch it below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is scheduled to open in theaters on January 14, 2022.

