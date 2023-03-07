‘Scream’ Recap: The Full Series So Far

Ghostface is back in Scream VI the — you’ll never believe this unless you have a basic understanding of mathematics — sixth film in the long-running slasher-spoofing franchise. Picking up after the events of 2022’s Scream, the latest film follows survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) as they make their way to New York City, where the sole remaining original Scream cast member, Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) lives. For the first time, Ghostface leaves his hometown in California and chases them to the Big Apple for more bloody mayhem.

While the most recent Scream came out in early 2022, this franchise has been going for over 25 years now — so you might not remember the early films, or you might never have seen them at all. And while some horror franchises are basically soft reboots every single time, introducing a totally new batch of heroes to battle the unstoppable monster, Scream has created an extremely dense mythology where every new movie builds on the stories of the previous ones. So it really pays to understand the franchise’s full history before seeing the new movie. Hence our latest video, which will get you up to speed before Scream VI, and also reveals the hidden theme that connects all of the Scream movies over the last quarter century. Watch it below:

