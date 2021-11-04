‘Scream’ Featurette Reveals How The Original Cast Returns

While there’s already a trailer for the new Scream, the fifth film in the long-running meta-slasher franchise, it doesn’t really explain much about how or why the notorious Ghostface is back, or how a new generation of teenagers comes into contact with the series’ originals stars, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

A new featurette gives a little more detail. Sam Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera, is the new film’s lead, and in her words she “becomes the target of the Ghostface Killer.” She’s the one who seeks out Arquette’s character, Dewey Riley, for help — and he gets dragged back into the mystery. Then Dewey is the one who calls Neve Campbell’s Sidney.

They don’t reveal how Cox’s Gale Weathers returns to Woodsboro but in Scream 4 Gale and Dewey were married so it could be as simple as that. (Although from the looks of things, Dewey is living alone in this Scream, so they could be separated or divorced.) You can watch the new Scream clip below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is scheduled to open in theaters on January 14, 2022.