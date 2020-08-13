Seth MacFarlane Developing First Drama Series, ‘The Winds of War’

Seth MacFarlane’s first project in collaboration with NBCUniversal is a bit of an unexpected one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Family Guy creator is developing a limited series for Universal Content Productions (UCP) based off Herman Wouk’s World War II novel The Winds of War. Seth MacFarlane? An epic World War II drama? What? The news is true. MacFarlane will co-write and executive produce the series, which follows the fictional Commander Victor “Pug” Henry and his family throughout World War II.

MacFarlane is more than enthusiastic to begin work on the dramatic series. “I can’t think of a more exciting project with which to launch my creative partnership with UCP than Herman Wouk’s The Winds of War,” MacFarlane said. “I’ve been a devoted fan of Wouk’s WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today.” He also shared that he and UCP president Dawn Olmstead connected over the project, as Olmstead comes from a Naval family herself. MacFarlane concluded that the UCP team will be “a perfect fit for all.”

This won’t be the first time The Winds of War has been adapted for the small screen. In 1983, ABC aired the 15-hour epic series to great critical acclaim. The show was nominated for 11 Emmys, and became one of the most-watched miniseries of its time. So it looks like MacFarlane has an impressive legacy to live up to. Here’s hoping he pulls it off.