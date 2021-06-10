A ‘Ted’ TV Series Is Headed to Peacock

It’s a great time to have made something in Hollywood that’s open to more sequels or spinoffs. Streaming services are popping up everywhere, and they all want their own flagship movies and series featuring familiar characters audiences already love. Case in point: Peacock — which has already developed new versions of Saved By the Bell and Psych and is prepping a MacGruber television show is now also making a Ted series, based on the films by Seth MacFarlane about a talking teddy bear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock’s Ted will be a ten-episode prequel to the film franchise, which produced two hit movies in the 2010s. Both movies starred Mark Wahlberg as a man whose childhood bear comes to life, and stays alive; 25 years later, he’s now an adult and “Ted” (voiced by MacFarlane) refuses to let Wahlberg’s character grow up. Per THR, “MacFarlane is attached to pen the script and exec produce the series. It’s unclear what format the series will [take]. A multicamera comedy was rumored to be the take ... discussed, but that has not yet been locked in.”

A Ted TV show sounds pretty feasible; in fact, the premise of a talking toy or creature that lives with people feels better suited to television than movies. It’s basically the concept of a lot of sitcoms from ALF to Unhappily Ever After, a ’90s show where a depressed man who talks with one of his kids’ stuffed toys (voiced by Bobcat Goldthwait). However this new Ted show shakes out, just remember: Thunder buddies forever.