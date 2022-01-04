Late Night With Seth Meyers returned from holiday break on Monday with a new episode, with remote guests Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us and David Byrne from the Broadway show American Utopia. But that was the last new episode Late Night will be airing this week, as Meyers tweeted Tuesday morning that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was was taking the rest of the week off.

In a tweet, Meyers wrote that he feels “fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” and expected the show to return “next Monday” in some form.

Meyers is not the only late night host who came down with Covid over the holidays. Yesterday, The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon — who, like Meyers, tapes his show at Rockefeller Center — revealed that he had tested positive for Covid on the first day of the show’s holiday break. He said he was vaccinated and boosted too and was “lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” which cleared up in time for him to return to work yesterday.

Meyers has hosted Late Night since 2014 and is contracted to remain with the show through at least 2025. At the start of the pandemic, the show went remote, but it returned to its studio at Rockefeller Center without an studio audience in the fall of 2020. Its first broadcast back with a live audience occurred on October 11, 2021.

Get well soon, Seth. Here’s his interview with David Byrne from last night’s Late Night.

